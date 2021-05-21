Big Yavo Drops “Ice” Visual, Announces Release Date For ‘On God II’

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleFresh off his most recent video in “Rich,” one of the South’s hottest new rappers Big Yavo is back with the first official video titled “Ice,” from his upcoming project On God II. Set to release on June 18th, OGII is the follow-up to 2020’s On God, the Birmingham, Alabama native’s breakthrough full-length offering via Cinematic Music Group.

