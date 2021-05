CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University has hired Seattle University’s Joddie Gleason as its women’s basketball coach.

Gleason has spent the past five years as the associate head coach at Seattle, and previously spent 12 years as head coach at Humboldt State in California.

Gleason replaces Wendy Schuller, who spent 20 years as EWU’s head coach and was fired after three straight losing seasons.