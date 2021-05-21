newsbreak-logo
Chevrolet STOPS Corvette Production Again

By Karl Furlong
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 5 days ago
It's been a tumultuous first half of the year as automakers everywhere have been hit hard by the global semiconductor chip shortage. General Motors has not been immune to the shortage which has already affected the production of trucks like the Chevy Silverado 1500. Production of the Corvette Stingray sports car was also affected earlier this year for another parts supply issue and now Automotive News is reporting that GM will once again halt Corvette production next week. However, this latest production setback doesn't have to do with the chip shortage and GM hasn't disclosed the specifics of what has caused it.

