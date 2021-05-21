Steelers scouting report: RB Najee Harris is the definition of a workhorse
The Steelers found the true workhorse running back they have been missing. Here’s the good and the bad that comes with Najee Harris. Since the start of the Steelers offseason after the disappointing playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh’s brass was adamant about improving the running game in 2021. When Najee Harris was available to them with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh essentially ran their card to the podium.stillcurtain.com