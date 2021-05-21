newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers scouting report: RB Najee Harris is the definition of a workhorse

By Tommy Jaggi
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers found the true workhorse running back they have been missing. Here’s the good and the bad that comes with Najee Harris. Since the start of the Steelers offseason after the disappointing playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh’s brass was adamant about improving the running game in 2021. When Najee Harris was available to them with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh essentially ran their card to the podium.

stillcurtain.com
FanSided

FanSided

93K+
Followers
273K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Pittsburgh#American Football#Quarterback#Running Backs#Nfl Football#Nfl Draft#Rb Najee Harris#Le Veon Bell#The Game#Defenders#Final Season#Unmatched Versatility#Touches#Elite Size#Wingspan#Strengths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 early predictions for Najee Harris in his rookie season with Steelers

For weeks, national media predicted the Pittsburgh Steelers would select either Alabama’s Najee Harris or Clemson’s Travis Etienne in order to jumpstart their sputtering and depleted backfield. Now, the Black & Gold have their man in Harris, and there’s plenty of expectations he can be “The Guy” sooner rather than...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green makes bold claim after Steelers pick Najee Harris

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is loving the Pittsburgh Steelers decisions in the 2021 NFL Draft. The three-time NBA champion, who hails from Saginaw, Michigan, was thrilled when his hometown team selected Najee Harris with the 24th overall pick in the first round. On his Twitter account, Green proclaimed...
NFLBleacher Report

Najee Harris, Steelers Agree to Fully-Guaranteed 4-Year, $13.1M Rookie Contract

Najee Harris is officially a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The running back signed his four-year rookie deal on Tuesday, the team announced. Per Spotrac, Harris' contract is worth $13,047,447 total and includes an estimated $6.9 million signing bonus. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter. Steelers signed first-round draft pick Najee Harris to...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers 2021 Training Camp Battles: Who will be the man backing up Najee Harris?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the early stages of the 2021 offseason, but with the 2021 NFL Draft over the attention now turns to the regular season. There are steps along the way, mandatory minicamp, Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and training camp, but the position battles which will take shape throughout the offseason are worth discussion.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Names to Watch as Steelers Open Rookie Mini Camp

PITTSBURGH -- The 2021 rookies are here, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are moments away from Rookie Mini Camp and the first on-field action this team will see this season. It's been a long and eventful offseason for the Steelers. They've lost pieces, added some, and brought back Ben Roethlisberger for a "last ride." But nothing gets done without the help of the new guys.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Creating the perfect SEC running back for 2021

The SEC has had a running back selected in Round 1 in each of the past 5 NFL Drafts. In 2017, Leonard Fournette went No. 4 overall. In 2018, Sony Michel went No. 31 overall. In 2019, Josh Jacobs was taken No. 24 overall. In 2020, Clyde Edwards-Helaire went No. 32 overall. And, this year, Najee Harris went to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 24th pick.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Steelers RB Najee Harris is the clear top rookie in fantasy football drafts

The Steelers have another future fantasy football stud on their hands. Here’s why Najee Harris is the clear top rookie pick this year. While Steelers fans may have had mixed feelings about taking a running back in the first round, fantasy football players around the globe are no doubt salivating at the chance to land Najee Harris in their drafts this year.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Just how effective will Steelers RB Najee Harris be as a rookie?

An in-depth study of the position shows just what the value is of the Steelers selecting a first-round running back in the 2021 draft. I know that I share some different thoughts than with many of you reading this right now in terms of the Steelers selecting Najee Harris in the first round. While Harris looks like a good prospect, the issue with him going in the first is just how important run games have become to NFL success. Gone are the days of needing a 1500-yard rusher to succeed anymore. An efficient running game certainly helps a team, but it doesn’t mean Harris suddenly turns this team into a top competitor. Here is an in-depth breakdown of every first-round running back and how it has affected their Super Bowl chances.
NFLrotoballer.com

Dynasty Risers and Fallers: Harris, Etienne, Carter

Each week, this column provides you with movement in the RosterWatch Dynasty Rankings. We highlight players who have gained or lost value recently. Tracking these player value trends assists dynasty players in identifying opportunities to improve their rosters, as the landscape of the market is ever-changing. This column was written...
NFLSteelers Depot

Watch: Najee Harris Isn’t A Product Of Alabama’s Offense

Another film room video for you guys today. Here, we’re taking a deep dive into first round pick RB Najee Harris. To me, every running back has to be able to create on his own. To get more than what’s blocked. Though Harris played in one of college football’s top offenses, he proved he could create and carve out his own path. In this video, we’ll look at his surprising quickness, power, and vision that allows him to get more than what’s blocked.
NFLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers rookie minicamp: Tight end Pat Freiermuth ready to make a name for himself

Rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth said Ben Roethlisberger is taking him and fellow rookies Najee Harris and Kendrick Green to dinner Saturday night. That seems appropriate. Roethlisberger is hoping to feed them during the regular season — Freiermuth with passes, especially in the red zone, and Harris with handoffs. Just...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Steelers best/worst case scenario for Harris’s rookie season

With so much riding on the Steelers first-round pick this season, this is a realistic best-case and worst-case scenario for Harris. The Steelers made the not-so-surprising decision to draft Najee Harris in the first round of this past draft. While there are some questions as to the value that presents, no one should be projecting him not to start by week one. For those that play fantasy or are curious about what his rookie season could look like, it would be wise to temper expectations. With all of that said, here is a best-case and worst-case scenario for Harris’s rookie season.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Gil Brandt: Najee Harris is Rookie in Best Position to Succeed

Former Dallas Cowboys executive and current NFL.com analyst Gil Brandt has ranked Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris as the rookie in the most favorable spot to succeed in 2021. Not only does Brandt like Harris’ versatility as a both a runner and pass catcher, but he expects the Steelers...
NFLPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

Najee Harris is Already Making Major Impacts in His Community

Former University of Alabama running back Najee Harris made a guest appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Friday. Guest host Rob Lowe spoke with Harris about his excitement to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers and how he already has and future plans to give back to the underprivileged communities around him.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Steelers RB Najee Harris must have a better, longer career than Le’Veon Bell

The Steelers are hoping to get one of the best running backs in the league out of Najee Harris, but how many good seasons can they expect?. Whether you were a fan of the selection or not, the Pittsburgh Steelers took a running back in the first round of the NFL Draft. It was the first time since they have done so since taking Rashard Mendenhall in 2008, and just the second time drafting a running back in round one since selecting Tim Worley in 1989.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Najee Harris receives a welcome-to-the-NFL moment after rookie minicamp

Alabama’s Najee Harris is getting further acclimated to the NFL this weekend at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie minicamp. But after a recent workout, he quickly learned that the media was on hand to watch the practice, something that wasn’t the case for any length of time at Alabama. The No....
NFLUSA Today

Najee Harris, Chase Claypool rank on distinguished NFL list

Without having taken a single NFL snap, Najee Harris is already making a name for himself. The NFL Players Association recently published its annual Rising Stars List, of which the rookie running back was one. Quarterbacks otherwise dominate the list, with Trevor Lawrence kicking off the rookie category. In the...
NFLchatsports.com

Najee Harris: Mike Tomlin ‘Somebody That It’s Easy To Want To Play For’

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has occasionally pushed back against being described as a ‘player’s coach’, but it was never because it wasn’t true. Really, it’s something that he considers to be a fundamental requirement of the job, and it’s long been the case that he generates a certain type of energy that makes players gravitate toward him.