Connecticut Politics Week in Review: Democrats facing potential budget showdown with Gov. Ned Lamont over tax hikes for the rich
Budget talks are underway as lawmakers and Gov. Ned Lamont attempt to reach a deal before the General Assembly adjourns June 9, but the sides remain in disagreement about taxes. Democratic lawmakers favor raising taxes on the wealthy to fund tax credits for the poor and middle-class and other initiatives. Lamont has resisted tax hikes, saying the state is in good financial standing and tax increases send the wrong message.www.courant.com