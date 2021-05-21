newsbreak-logo
Public Health

CDC: Masks, improved ventilation reduce COVID-19 spread in schools

By UPI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 21 (UPI) — Requiring teachers and staff to wear masks in Georgia elementary schools last fall reduced the number of COVID-19 cases in classrooms by nearly 40%, according to data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Similarly, improvements made to ventilation systems in these facilities...

