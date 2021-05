“My parents were both born in Alabama and were here during the ’40s and ’50s, which was a very trying time. If anybody had the right to give up, they did. But they persevered and ended up moving up North – my father was in the Air Force – and were able to push and break through any barriers that they found. For me, I have been divorced, moved back to Birmingham with two little kids in tow and thought, ‘Oh my gosh, what do I do next?’ Looking at my parents, who have always been my role models, I said that if they could go through and handle what they did, this is nothing. I pushed through, went ahead and got my master’s degree, made sure my kids were in the best schools. Just never give up.” – Cecilia Crenshaw of Birmingham.