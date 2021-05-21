Flaunt Premiere | Ari Hicks gives a middle finger to playboys in “Everyone is disappointing" Visual
Toronto-born independent artist Ari Hicks is “really f*cking disappointed” with the men in her life, and she isn’t afraid to show it. This anthem is an unapologetic callout to the men who have let her down in the past, and the visual encompasses those emotions perfectly. The alt-pop singer-songwriter takes a bold step outside of the comfort zone of traditional pop with her latest single, “Everyone Is Disappointing,” with the video premiering exclusively today on Flaunt.flaunt.com