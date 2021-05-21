Join Us for a Twitter Chat on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Although 2020 was the year COVID-19 ravaged and shut down the world, it will also be remembered as a time of overdue reckoning with racial justice in the United States, as Black Lives Matter protests swept the nation in the aftermath of the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and particularly George Floyd. According to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, there were over 7,750 demonstrations linked to the BLM movement across the country between May 26 (the day after Floyd’s death) and August 22.www.law.com