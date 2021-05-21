newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Join Us for a Twitter Chat on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

By Richard Binder
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough 2020 was the year COVID-19 ravaged and shut down the world, it will also be remembered as a time of overdue reckoning with racial justice in the United States, as Black Lives Matter protests swept the nation in the aftermath of the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and particularly George Floyd. According to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, there were over 7,750 demonstrations linked to the BLM movement across the country between May 26 (the day after Floyd’s death) and August 22.

www.law.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Justice#Equity#Racial Justice#Black Twitter#Blm#Alm#Humorous Fun Department#Chat#Black Lives Matter#Matter Protests#Country#United States#Diversity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Technology
News Break
Society
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
Related
Public Healthcroakey.org

Join us for a CroakeyLIVE: on the Federal Budget and health equity

Croakey readers are invited to join an online panel discussion about the Budget’s implications for health and health equity. Please register here to attend, from 1.30pm-2.30pm AEST, on Friday, 14 May. Download and share the flyer. The program. 1.30-1.35 pm Acknowledgement of Country and introductions: Dr Melissa Sweet. 1.35-1.40pm Dr...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Pinnacle Group CEO Nina Vaca Recognized as Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Influencer by Staffing Industry Analysts

DALLAS (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, has published its inaugural list of DE&I (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) Influencers, recognizing 50 individuals from across the workforce solutions ecosystem who stand out in their actions and commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in their organizations and communities.
MinoritiesWashington Post

Our critics' attempts to silence us are harming all Hindu Americans

(RNS) — When it comes to progressive issues in America, the Hindu American Foundation, or HAF, the organization for which I’m a co-founder and executive director, checks all the boxes. Promoting separation of religion and state? Supporting free speech and opposing book bans or blasphemy laws? Equal protection regardless of...
MinoritiesFree Press

ADVISORY: Join Media 2070 in a Press Call About the 100th Anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre and the Need for Media Reparations

WASHINGTON — May 31 marks the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre, one of the deadliest attacks against a community of Black people in the history of the United States. It’s a tragedy the mainstream press largely ignored both at the time of the massacre and in the decades that followed. In fact, the media have not only largely disregarded the history of systemic violence and harm against Black people but have also fueled white supremacy. As we recognize this important anniversary, It’s time to hold the media to account.
PoliticsLaw.com

DeSantis Signs Crackdown on Social Media Companies

Taking aim at Silicon Valley, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure to crack down on large social-media companies that block users from their platforms. DeSantis, who made the issue one of his top priorities during this year’s legislative session, described Florida as a “trailblazer” and said the bill would protect free speech.
Internetmichiganchronicle.com

Social Media and Free Speech: Where Is the Line Drawn

With the emergence of social media, communicating with the masses has become easier. Since its foundation, sites like Facebook and Twitter have been used to voice user opinions on friends’ and family’s posts and thoughts on various world issues. Another tool used as a modern-day extension of First Amendment Rights, social media and the freedom of speech are both valued and weaponized. The line between social media and breaching First Amendment Rights has become muddled, leaving many to figure out where one is in violation of the other.
MinoritiesPosted by
KPCW

Black Lives Matter Fights Disinformation To Keep The Movement Strong

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd died under the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and protests erupted worldwide. Support for Black Lives Matter — the movement that actually began as a hashtag in 2013 — surged. To this day, posts on social media continue to call for racial justice and an end to police brutality.
InternetPosted by
Daily Mail

Secret Facebook document reveals the words that will get you banned - as users reveal they've been suspended for as little as calling a friend 'crazy' and sharing a Smithsonian story!

Facebook users have shared stories of receiving bans after jokingly calling their friend 'crazy', sharing a Smithsonian magazine story on tribal New Guinea and labelling someone 'sad'. The social media platform is understood to have internal guidelines which are not made public on moderation. In documents seen by The Wall...
MinoritiesThe Independent

George Floyd’s murder and the Black Lives Matter protests sparked a conversation that is far from over

The images of George Floyd being murdered by a police officer went all around the world. They were the spark for the Black Lives Matter movement, which became a global movement for racial justice and equality. It has already scored impressive victories. Because of the growth of racism internationally, it is difficult to see how it can now be brushed aside or ignored. There are strong reasons to believe it will endure.
Minoritiestrust.org

Black American families strive to build a town free from racism

19 'founding families' have purchased land in Georgia to build a town called Freedom, hoping to escape inequality and police violence. * A group of families has bought over 500 acres to build 'Freedom'. * Town will focus on equity, energy efficiency, food production. * White U.S. families are 10...
ProtestsPosted by
POLITICO

White America: Awakened?

George Floyd's death powered a sustained and historically significant wave of activism among white Americans that will have wide-ranging political and policy implications, experts say.
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

Op-Ed | The 2020 ACM Turing Award is a step against diversity, equity and inclusion

The Turing Award, dubbed the “Nobel Prize of computing,” is bestowed upon computer scientists who have demonstrated long-lasting impact and “trend-setting technical achievements” in computing, and is generally considered a lifetime achievement award. As such, the announcement of the award is a moment of celebration for the whole community. This was different for the 2020 award, announced in March 2021 by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) to be shared between Alfred Aho of Columbia University and Jeffrey Ullman of Stanford University.
EducationBwog

SEAS Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion Commission Announces Commission Draft Report

The DEI commission shared their report directly with SEAS students today and asked for feedback regarding its content. On Tuesday afternoon, the SEAS Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Commission Co-Chairs Shih-Fu Chang and Helen H. Lu shared the commission’s draft report with SEAS students over email. The email can be found in its entirety below. The co-chairs stated that SEAS Dean Mary Boyce assigned the commission to create a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Strategic Action Plan for Columbia Engineering, resulting in this report. Columbia affiliates can read the entire April 2021 report here.
Syracuse, NYlemoyne.edu

Rev. Charles Oduke Named Vice President for Mission Integration and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

As part of ongoing initiatives to embed diversity and racial justice throughout all aspects of its mission, Le Moyne College has appointed Rev. Charles Oduke, Ph.D., to the newly created position of Vice President for Mission Integration and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Father Oduke will begin serving in this position on July 1. As one of the College’s vice presidents, Father Oduke will be a member of President Linda LeMura’s leadership team and will bring a perspective focused on mission and DEI to the discussions, deliberations and decisions taken by President LeMura and her team.
PoliticsLaw.com

Southern Center for Human Rights Mourns an Advocate for Justice

The Southern Center for Human Rights announced it will be closed all this week to mourn the death of Public Policy Director Marissa McCall Dodson, a driving force in Georgia’s criminal justice reform movement. She died May 21. She was 37. “It is with the deepest sorrow that we inform...