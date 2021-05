ATLANTA - Burton Robert Evans, 91, Atlanta, (formerly of Jefferson) entered into rest Saturday, May 1, 2021. Mr. Evans was born in Harvey, Illinois, the son of the late Burton Webb Evans and the late Ruth Carlson Evans. Mr. Evans was a U.S. Navy Veteran and served as a Medical Corpsman during the Korean War, received his MA in Education and his PHD in Entomology from the University of Maryland, Degree in History from Milliken University in Decatur Illinois, Master of Public Health from Tulane University and was retired as a Scientist Director of the U.S. Public Health Service. Mr. Evans and his family lived in Jefferson for 24 years before moving to a retirement community in the Atlanta area, and was a former member of the Jefferson First United Methodist Church and the Jefferson Lions Club and currently a member of the Sardis United Methodist Church and a volunteer with the Atlanta History Center. In addition to his parents, he is preceded by a sister Joan Evans Mullen.