Flaunt Premiere | Masayoshi Fujita releases "Morocco"

"It's kind of a mess, but that's the nature of foley." Step inside a "foley farm" up in Canada in this fantastic short Footsteps. From filmmaker Jeremy Benning, who usually works as a cinematographer (on shows like "The Expanse", "The Boys"), he directed this short film about an old friend. When he was growing up, Benning first met Andy Malcolm on a trip to a film house. Nowadays, Malcolm runs Footsteps Studios, known as "The Foley Farm", a big house an hour outside of Toronto, Canada, up in the middle of nowhere. "After reconnecting [with Andy] and visiting the facility, needless to say, Benning felt the urge to share this unique post-production studio with an audience." And now we get to enjoy a look at how these foley artists make sounds. They've worked on films like Blade Runner 2049 and Chappie, and they all seem so creative.