Flaunt Premiere | Masayoshi Fujita releases "Morocco"

By Julia Smith
flaunt.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased in Hyogo, Japan Masayoshi Fujita is a Japanese vibraphone player who has mastered the art of creating ethereal tracks. After living in Berlin for 13 years, Masayoshi returned home to Japan to the small mountain village of Kami-cho. It is here that he is pursuing his life-long dream of creating music in nature. “Morocco” is the first teaser from his forthcoming album Bird Ambience, and depicts the artist in the wild and exploring unknown, but familiar territory.

