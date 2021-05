One month into his job as UTEP's head men's basketball coach, Joe Golding likes what he inherited as he works to fill out a roster and hire a staff. He landed his first recruit in Blinn College's 6-foot-10 forward Bonke Maring, but just as important was landing Tydus Verhoeven, who pulled out of the transfer portal to rejoin the Miner team he was the defensive stopper for last season.