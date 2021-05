For years we watched golf courses and resorts close because of inadequate play. Although unfortunate at the time, the golf world was shrinking, and there indeed was no avoiding the issues. However, today things are changing, and with the increase in construction and more people purchasing homes, golf courses are being built yet again. Getting to play a brand new course built by some of the best designers in the world is a real treat. Golfers love a new golf course, and we can certainly relate. We have put together a list of a few golf course openings to keep an eye on in 2021. Some of these are private clubs, so it may take a membership to gain access, yet others will let just about anyone check out their new addition to the world of golf.