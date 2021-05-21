‘Army of the Dead’ Sets Up the Perfect Sequel If Netflix Plays Its Cards Right
[Editor’s note: This article contains major spoilers for Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead.”]. Many movies arrive with dreams of a franchise, but “Army of the Dead” lands on Netflix with one already intact: Zack Snyder’s stylish and gory zombie action-thriller hits the streamer with two prequels already in the queue, 2022 anime series “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas” and a standalone feature, “Army of Thieves,” based around Mattias Schweighöfer’s kooky safecracking character that’s already finished and coming out later this year.www.indiewire.com