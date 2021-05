The other night my wife Katie and I were out walking our dog. We were not alone. It was a beautiful evening and many people filled the park near our house. Children chased one another in the playground while their parents chatted on the sidelines. A few teenagers were playing a pick-up game on the basketball courts. Other adults were walking along the path that snakes through the park. Some of them, like Katie and me, were accompanied by their faithful four-legged friends. As happens, the dogs sniffed and barked in passing with the most vocal and disruptive canines in direct disproportion to their size.