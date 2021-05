Free webinars will be available for local participation as part of National Invasive Species Awareness Week (NISAW). NISAW is a two-week, international effort to raise public understanding of the threats posed by invasive species. Part II of NISAW will take place May 15-22 and focuses on education and outreach. Part I focused on information and advocacy. An invasive species is a non-native plant, animal, or disease that causes ecological, economic, or human harm in its new environment. It is important to prevent, detect, and control for invasive species because they can quickly damage the environment, infrastructure, agriculture, and more.