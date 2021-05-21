Is this a list? It looks like a list and those were band

Note: This article contains spoilers about the novel “Project Hail Mary.”. No surprise: “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir’s latest science fiction space adventure, is a bestseller. Like “The Martian” and “Artemis,” the book has a propulsive story line and is filled with the cool science and witty banter you expect from Weir, a software engineer who turned his love of aerospace and the hard sciences into a cottage industry. In his latest outing, Weir uses a common SF trope — a protagonist who must discover who he is and what’s going on, and oh, also save humanity. It’s a fun idea, and Weir knows how to ratchet up the excitement, but the novel seems written to be a movie (and in fact is being made into one, starring Ryan Gosling). Perhaps just wait for that?