Let me just say what a lot of you are probably thinking, this is the perfect thing for any Michigan dad. Picture this, you're out on the boat. You stop out at the sand bar and are in the water, maybe you've got a beer in your hand, and it's time to grill up some hot dogs but you don't have room on the boat. Enter this Michigan-made invention the "Float N' Grill" that may or may not be backed by one of the "sharks" on "Shark Tank."