Joe and Doreen Schneider became the new owners of Woof City Pet Villa and Spa in May and are rebranding the business to Woof City of Frisco. The business is located at 7580 W. Main St., Frisco, and offers pet day care and grooming. With the ownership change comes a few enhancements to customer service experiences, including an option to book dog boarding online. 214-705-7297. A new website is coming soon.