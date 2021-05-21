Odds & Ends: Broadway Bares to Strip at Home in June

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Broadway stars will take it off for a good cause again this year—once again from home. The striptacular Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS benefit Broadway Bares: Twerk From Home will be held virtually on June 20 at 9PM ET. The tantalizing event will be directed by Bares creator and Tony winner Jerry Mitchell, with co-directors Laya Barak and Nick Kenke. Over 170 dancers will perform for the benefit, which will be choreographed by Barak, Kenkel, John Alix, Al Blackstone, Frank Boccia, Karla Garcia, Jonathan Lee, Ray Mercer, Dylan Pearce, Jenn Rose, Luis Salgado, Michael Lee Scott, Gabriella Sorretino, Kellen Stancil, Rickey Tripp and James Alonzo White. “Being back with the Broadway Bares family to create Twerk from Home has been an incredible reminder of how beautiful our theater community is, both inside and out,” Mitchell said. “We’ll be back in person in 2022 to celebrate Bares’ 30th birthday. Until then, let’s Twerk from Home!” Watch it at broadwaycares.org/bares2021, on Broadway Cares' YouTube channel or on broadwaybares.org. Though the stream is free, donations are welcome.