Congress & Courts

Sen. Sinema Details Immigration Proposal, Situation At Border

By Mark Brodie
Fronteras Desk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President George W. Bush says the country’s immigration system is broken, because Congress has failed to act. In an interview with Fox News, Bush also said the U.S. can “both be welcoming and insistent on border enforcement.”. Congress is again working to try to solve the problems at the...

fronterasdesk.org
Iowa StateIowa State Daily

Sen. Grassley believes Biden administration is failing concerning immigration

U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley blamed the Biden administration for what the Iowa Republicans termed a “crisis” Wednesday with thousands of migrants at the southern border. Kelly Shaw, an Iowa State political science associate teaching professor, said it is fair to say the current state of the border is a crisis for security as well as human rights.
California Statewlrn.org

California Sen. Alex Padilla On Essential Worker Immigration Bill

More than 100 days into Joe Biden's presidency, immigration remains a pressing issue for his administration and for the country as the number of migrants apprehended at the southern border exceeded 170,000 in April for the second consecutive month. Biden has promised a number of changes to the nation's immigration system, and key to that effort is California Senator Alex Padilla. He made history this week as the first Latino to chair the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship and Border Safety. His first hearing, which took place on Wednesday, focused on the role that approximately 5 million essential immigrant workers have played during the pandemic and discussed legislation that would offer them a path to citizenship. The bill, known as the Citizenship for Essential Workers Act, was introduced by Senator Padilla in February.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Sinema and Manchin rightly defend the filibuster

Writing about the U.S Senate in Federalist 62, James Madison said that one advantage of the body was “the additional impediment it must prove against improper acts of legislation.” The idea was that the House of Representatives would, by nature, pass bills based on the hot tempers of the moment, while the Senate would, by nature, cool those tempers down and ensure legislation was proper and to the benefit of everyone. This represents the genius of our founders, and for two centuries, it has helped to keep our country from sliding down dangerous paths.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Rep. Jayapal, Sen. Booker, and Rep. Barragan Introduce Legislation to Expand Health Care to Immigrants

Representatives Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) and Nanette Diaz Barragan. (D-N.J.) today in introducing the Health Equity and Access under Law (HEAL) for Immigrant Families Act, bicameral legislation that removes cruel and unnecessary barriers to health care for immigrants of all statuses. Co-sponsored by more than 80 members of. Congress. and endorsed...
Congress & Courtsthekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz on Biden Border Crisis: ‘This is a Dereliction of Duty,’ ‘Every Month it’s Getting Worse Because They’re Not Fixing it’

Continues leading the fight along with Republican colleagues for President Biden to secure the border and end the crisis. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today joined Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, City of Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls, and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd in urging President Biden to address the current humanitarian crisis at our southern border and end the radical immigration policies that created it. Read excerpts of Sen. Cruz’s remarks at the press conference below.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden to host Sinema for meeting on infrastructure proposal

President Biden will meet Tuesday with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) at the White House, their first one-on-one, face-to-face meeting since Biden took office as he courts support among moderate lawmakers for his infrastructure proposal. The two will discuss Biden's American Jobs Plan and ongoing negotiations on the package in Congress,...
POTUSWashington Times

VP Kamala Harris blames climate change for immigration crisis at U.S.-Mexico border

The Biden administration is reframing the burgeoning migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, claiming it results not from any White House actions, but rather climate change in Central America’s Northern Triangle — El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been tasked with leading the White House’s...