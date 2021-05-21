newsbreak-logo
Prince William School Board adopts equity statement amid questions from parents

By Jared Foretek
Inside Nova
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Prince William County School Board adopted an “equity statement” this week, committing the division to providing resources to improve achievement for all students and working to “eliminate learning disparities.”. Board members will leave any operational changes towards those goals to incoming Superintendent LaTanya McDade. With eight bullet-point goals, the...

www.insidenova.com
