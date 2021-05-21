New Topeka antique store to hold grand opening Saturday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new antique shop near downtown Topeka says it offers “the whole kit and caboodle.”. Second Two U Seasoned Treasures is holding a celebration on Saturday to celebrate its grand opening. The store features a host of collectible and antique items, from art to kitchenware. Everything has been curated by owner Stephanie Brian-Stanley; for twelve years, she sold her wares at booths in a Kansas City antique store. She recently made the decision to move back home to Topeka and open her own storefront with her mother, Emma Ray.www.wibw.com