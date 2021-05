Beaver High School won five consecutive games over two days, including a triple header on Saturday to win the 2A championship. Beaver began the tournament in trouble, dropping their first game to Janzen Keisel and Gunnison. After the loss, they pulled together and won three games in the one-loss bracket to match themselves up with Parowan, and the Beavers were able to keep the momentum moving forward by defeating the Rams 12-7 and 12-9 to close out a storybook season.