Over the last few days, yours truly has been struggling to figure out which player to select Most Valuable Player between Alize Johnson and Paul Reed. For Johnson, he was a tremendous all-around cog for a Raptors team that finished the regular season with a 12-3 record and the best offense in G League history when it comes to points per 100 possessions. While that success was due to the combined effort of everyone on the team, Johnson was definitely the top threat for the baby dinos through putting up eye-popping numbers that combined volume and efficiency.