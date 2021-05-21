newsbreak-logo
College Sports

Re: UGA Quiz #3

tigernet.com
 3 days ago

Georgia has a colorful collection of football foes. Which of these rivals is the biggest threat to a successful UGA season?

State
Georgia State
College Sportsdawgpost.com

Top 100 Prospect Plans UGA Official Visit

It may not happen in June, but Kirby Smart and his staff plan to host one of the top defensive backs in the country for an official visit later this summer. Sources tell Dawg Post that four-star CB Trequon Fegans‍ plans to take his official visit to Georgia in “Early August”.
College Sportsdawgsports.com

UGA Golf Heads Into NCAA Regionals

After a less than stellar showing at the SEC Championships, the University of Georgia Women’s Golf Team is now heading to Columbus, OH as a #5 seed in that Regional. Of the 18 teams in each of the four regions, the top 6 will advance to the NCAA Championships at the end of May (also the top 3 individuals, if not on an advancing team).
Arkansas StateScarlet Nation

Gators get swept by No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks

The Gators were unable to avoid the sweep as Arkansas defeated Florida pretty comfortable in the series finale. Florida lost to the top ranked Arkansas Razorbacks 9-3 Saturday afternoon. ​UF had junior right-handed pitcher Franco Aleman on the mound as he was pretty solid for most of his outing. Aleman...
Collegesflagpole.com

UGA Students Celebrate Commencement in Person This Year

Last May, 2020 college graduates were preparing for their commencements at home with a Zoom link or some form of virtual celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For University of Georgia undergraduates, that meant no turning the tassels on Dooley Field and no celebratory fireworks above Sanford Stadium. Instead, a virtual commencement ceremony was hosted on May 8.
College Sportsdawgpost.com

2023 UGA Legacy Commits to the Dawgs

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have landed a commitment from one of the top 2023 prospects in the state. Remember former UGA linebacker, Marcus Washington Jr.? The guy who played from 2005-2009?. Yeah, well his kid just committed to Georgia. The big-time playmaker from Grovetown has been...
The Spun

Look: Bo Nix Reacts To TJ Finley Transferring To Auburn

Former LSU signal caller TJ Finley announced his transfer to Auburn this afternoon, where he’ll join incumbent starter Bo Nix in the quarterback room. Nix has been Auburn’s starter the last two seasons. In that time, he’s passed for 4,957 yards, 28 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while rushing for 701 yards and 14 scores.
NFL247Sports

UGA transfer Major Burns commits to LSU

LSU's final spot in the 2021 recruiting class has been filled, and it's gone to a one-time commitment from the 2020 cycle. Georgia transfer defensive back Major Burns has committed to LSU and will sign on with the Tigers ahead of the 2021 season, he announced. Burns, a Baton Rouge...
NFLYardbarker

The '100 or more touchdowns' quiz

It's been more than a decade since we last saw Terrell Owens on an NFL field. Don't tell that to him though. Now 47 years of age, the always outspoken T.O. had this to say on a recent podcast, "There is no doubt I could play the game. Could I join right now and play 60-75 snaps off the rip? Absolutely not. I would obviously have to get myself in shape. But if you think about third-down situations and you think about red zone, that’s 20-30 yards (of the field) at the most. You can’t say that I wouldn’t be able to contribute in some way, shape, form, or fashion." It may sound outlandish, but if Tim Tebow can make an NFL comeback as a tight end, why can't Owens try to do the same?
NFLStanly News & Press

SPORTS QUIZ By Ryan A. Berenz

1. Name the rookie pitcher who won his first four starts — including a no-hitter on May 5, 1962 — for the Los Angeles Angels. 2. Evonne Goolagong, a seven-time women’s singles Grand Slam tennis tournament winner from 1971-80, hailed from what country?. 3. What Austrian driver posthumously won the...
Auburn, ALOpelika-Auburn News

Report: Auburn cornerback Marco Domio enters transfer portal

It appears another Auburn player is exploring other options. According to AL.com’s Matt Zenitz, Auburn cornerback Marco Domio is entering the transfer portal. The news comes after the rising senior was limited this spring due to injury. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Domio signed with Auburn as part of the 2020 class...
Athens, GARed and Black

PHOTOS: UGA Spring Commencement 2021

The University of Georgia hosted day one of three of their 2021 Spring Commencement ceremony on May 13, 2021, in Athens, Georgia. The ceremony was held for Terry and Grady Colleges on day one.
Collegeswuga.org

UGA Commencement Weather Plan and Parking

The University of Georgia’s undergraduate and graduate Commencement ceremonies will take place this week in Sanford Stadium. Undergraduate Commencement ceremonies will be held in Sanford Stadium, Thursday, May 13, through Saturday, May 15, at 7:30 p.m., rain or shine. Graduate Commencement will be held in Sanford Stadium on May 14, at 10 a.m., rain or shine.
247Sports

FINAL: Ole Miss 8, UGA 5

To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Posted on May 21st, 4:23 PM, V I P, User Since 3 months ago, User Post Count: 1247. May 21st,...
Kentucky Statepistolsfiringblog.com

UGA Transfer Sahvir Wheeler Commits to Kentucky

Kentucky beat out Oklahoma State, Kansas and LSU for the services of Georgia point guard transfer Sahvir Wheeler on Monday. Wheeler announced his decision with Jeff Goodman of Stadium in a livestream announcement with The Field of 68. OSU was considered to be in the thick of it for Wheeler...
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Recruiting Notebook: May 15

The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
College Sportshottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Clinched Series Over UGA

No. 13 Ole Miss clinched the series over the Georgia Bulldogs in an 8-5 extra-inning, come-from-behind win on Friday night. Ole Miss (38-16, 18-11 SEC) found themselves in an early three-run deficit in the third inning. The Rebels starter Derek Diamond then found his rhythm on the mound that gave the offense an opportunity to climb back into the contest.
WGAU

UGA students win Udall Scholarships

The University of Georgia added two new Udall Scholars to its ranks this spring as third-year Honors students Elizabeth Esser and Kathryn Foral were recognized for their leadership, public service and commitment to issues related to the environment. They were among 55 undergraduates selected from across the nation and U.S....
AllGators

Florida Gators Land Transfer DB Jadarrius Perkins

The recruiting process for defensive back Jadarrius Perkins has been hectic, to say the least. The hope now is that the process has officially come to an end. Perkins committed to the Florida Gators on Saturday evening after entering the NCAA transfer portal on April 29, which was nearly three months after signing with the Missouri Tigers as a junior college football prospect.