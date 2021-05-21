newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Emma Corrin Wore a Red Carpet Look Out to Dinner Instead

wmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith outing options still limited, you’d think there are fewer chances to wear runway fashion. But Emma Corrin isn’t waiting for a red carpet to rev back up. On Thursday night, The Crown’s breakout star stepped out in London for a night on the town in celebration of her friend designer Harris Reed’s birthday. “Another red carpet look lost to covid,” Corrin’s stylist, Harry Lambert, wrote on Instagram. And it certainly was red-carpet appropriate: The pair went with an entirely black, entirely sheer floor-length gown from the incredibly buzzy London label KNWLS. Underneath of course, with a simple black bra and underwear.

www.wmagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Tom Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homosexuality#Art#Red Carpet#Green Star#Knwls#British#Dinner#Runway Fashion#Bra#Accessories#London#Outing Options
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

Emma Corrin Enters Her Street Style Star Era in Bode

The fourth season of The Crown premiered on November 15th, 2020, which means Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana, has only been famous for approximately 177 days. In that short time, however, we’ve started to get a sense of her red carpet style thanks to the several awards for which she’s already been nominated (even if many of those red carpets have been “virtual”). Now, naturally, it's time to start paying attention to her street style, too.
Movieswmagazine.com

My Policeman: Every Photo of Harry Styles and Emma Corrin Having a Ball

Even the few non-fans of Harry Styles out there will no doubt feel a twinge of jealousy looking at the on-set photos of the actor-singer’s upcoming film with Emma Corrin (who broke out as Princess Diana in The Crown season 4). My Policeman began production last month in Brighton, which is where the original 2012 novel by Bethan Roberts takes place. The love story is set in the 1950s, which is why the titular cop, Tom (Styles), is married to a school teacher named Marion (Corrin), even though he’s gay. He’s actually already in a relationship—with an older art curator named Patrick (David Dawson), who later resurfaces when the trio gets up in age. The fictional relationship may be tense, but Dawson, Styles and Corrin appear to be having a ball on set. See the best of what the paparazzi have captured so far, here.
Moviesyounghollywood.com

First Look at Harry Styles & Emma Corrin In Their 1950s-Set Film 'My Policeman'!

( © Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images) Harry Styles just wrapped his most recent movie, Don’t Worry Darling, opposite Florence Pugh and directed by Olivia Wilde, and immediately went to the set of My Policeman, where he’s starring opposite Golden Globe-winning "The Crown" star Emma Corrin andDavid Dawson ("The Last Kingdom") and filming in England. Tons of new pictures from the set have been surfacing on social media, and we’re excited about what we’re seeing so far!
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin Says Playing A 20th Century Icon “Was Very Overwhelming” – Contenders TV

For The Crown‘s fourth season, Peter Morgan brought his decades-spanning royal drama into more familiar territory for many of its viewers. Starting with the election of famously abrasive Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) in 1979, Netflix’s The Crown also saw the debut of newcomer Emma Corrin, playing the young Lady Diana Spencer. From the moment she was engaged to Prince Charles in 1981 to her untimely death in 1997, Diana was never out of the headlines, whether making the news for her high-profile divorce from the future king, raising money for charity or making waves in the fashion world.
Designers & CollectionsGrazia

Emma Corrin's Satin 'Diana' Bag Is Only £48 And Still Available To Buy

Emma Corrin has just come up with the ultimate solution for the age-old outfit question, 'What are you going to wear to so and so's birthday?' Celebrating her friend Harris Reed, the 25 year-old designer, Corrin dug out a transculent number that should have been worn on the red carpet, but sadly was shelved because of Covid. The spaghetti-strapped and sheer frock was by Nensi Dojaka, the queen of see-through sexiness and a finalist in this year's LVMH Prize, and definitely made a case for reveal-and-conceal dressing as summer approaches.
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

The Best Looks at the 2021 BRIT Awards Are Saving Red Carpet Season

With award show season winding down, the 2021 BRIT Awards gave the music industry's finest an opportunity to pull out all the stops on the red carpet. Understanding the assignment completely, stars like Taylor Swift and Celeste arrived at London's O2 Arena in ensembles featuring lots of feathers and eye-catching embellishments. Meanwhile, Harry Styles and singing trio Haim took the well-tailored route, opting for sharp suiting separates with absolute precision. Regardless of their own personal style for the occasion, each attendee showed up in full-fledged looks that proved that genuine efforts were made. Continue ahead to see the best of the best and the statement-making outfits they had on offer.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Yara Shahidi Wore An Adidas Tracksuit With A Corset On The Red Carpet

On Sunday, celebrities attended the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards to celebrate winners like Wandavision, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The biggest prize of the night, though, was awarded before any popcorn-shaped trophies were distributed: the red carpet’s best-dressed attendee. The winner? Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi, who arrived wearing an Adidas tracksuit from her collaboration with the sportswear brand.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Emma Corrin’s New Blonde Curtain Fringe Is Giving Us ’90s Vibes

The Crown's Emma Corrin has taken inspiration from the boybands of the '90s as she showed off her new, bleached blonde curtain haircut on Instagram. Thanks to TikTok, the curtain fringe is reigning supreme as the style to emulate this summer and Emma just proved exactly why with her short, floppy cut, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Daniel Martin.
TV & VideosPosted by
FootwearNews

The Cast of ‘Outer Banks’ Steals the Show in Buzzy Looks & More Red Carpet Arrivals at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are back and better than ever. The show honors the best in television and film from the year, airing from the Palladium in Los Angeles tonight at 9 p.m. ET. Leslie Jones hosts the show with appearances expected from Addison Rae, Henry Golding, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi and more. Sacha Baron Cohen will receive the Comedic Genius Award and Scarlett Johansson is being honored with the Generation Award.
Hair CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

Leo, Is That You? Oh Wait, It's Just Emma Corrin and Her New Inverted Bob Haircut

Emma Corrin decided to take the inspiration she felt from '90s heartthrobs for the 2021 awards season and make it a part of her permanent image — and if you thought she looked cool before, get a load of her new style. On Wednesday, the star of The Crown posted a series of photos on Instagram Stories of her undergoing a hair change before showing off the final result — an inverted bob — with a photo on her feed.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Emma Stone Dazzles in Fierce Suit at Cruella's Red Carpet Premiere

Watch: Emma Stone Says It's "Fantastic" Playing Villain Cruella. Emma Stone rocked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, Cruella, on Tuesday, May 18. For the special night out, which marked the Oscar winner's first major red carpet in more than year, Stone donned a Louis Vuitton pantsuit along with a gorgeous red purse.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Emma Corrin Got Curtain Bangs — & The New Look Is So ’90s

The Crown's Emma Corrin has taken inspiration from the boy bands of the '90s, showing off a new, bleached-blonde haircut with long curtain bangs. Thanks in part to TikTok, the curtain fringe is reigning supreme as the style to emulate this summer, and Corrin — with her short, floppy cut courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Daniel Martin — just proved exactly why.
Beauty & Fashionimdb.com

Billboard Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

It's sure been a headbangin' year for music, and at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards, fans were finally able to celebrate the artists responsible for those bops. The Weeknd swept the categories with 10 wins, followed by late rapper Pop Smoke with five and Bad Bunny with four. Pink also won the Icon Award, and Drake received the Artist of the Decade Award. In addition, Trae Tha Truth was honored with the Change Maker Award. But that's not all. Viewers were also treated to amazing performances by Alicia Keys, Duran Duran and more. Yes, we had our karaoke mics ready to provide backup. There was...