Emma Corrin Wore a Red Carpet Look Out to Dinner Instead
With outing options still limited, you'd think there are fewer chances to wear runway fashion. But Emma Corrin isn't waiting for a red carpet to rev back up. On Thursday night, The Crown's breakout star stepped out in London for a night on the town in celebration of her friend designer Harris Reed's birthday. "Another red carpet look lost to covid," Corrin's stylist, Harry Lambert, wrote on Instagram. And it certainly was red-carpet appropriate: The pair went with an entirely black, entirely sheer floor-length gown from the incredibly buzzy London label KNWLS. Underneath of course, with a simple black bra and underwear.