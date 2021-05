FARGO -- Don't call them the comeback kids...or do. For the third time in six games, the North Dakota State Bison baseball team comes back late in the game to win. The Bison did just that Saturday, scoring one in the seventh and two in the eighth inning against South Dakota State to win 5-3. Bennett Hostetler was hot again, tallying three hits in four at-bats with a pair of RBIs to raise his season average to .405.