Oil Futures Down for the Week

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fluctuated during the trading session on Tuesday, as we are at the top of a massive ascending triangle. It should not be a huge surprise that we could not break out to the upside, because we are in the midst of the Iranian nuclear deal talks. There are a lot of questions as to whether or not Iran will comply, but if they do, then a flood of fresh Iranian crude could jump into the marketplace, causing a little bit more supply than the market currently enjoys.