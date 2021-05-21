Oil Futures Down for the Week
(Bloomberg) -- Oil benchmarks suffered their worst week in at least a month as the market contends with a potential deal that could lift U.S. sanctions against Iranian crude. WTI futures in New York rose the most since mid-April on Friday, tracking a broader market rally that buoyed prices during most of the trading day. Nonetheless, crude benchmarks couldn’t shake off the specter of millions of barrels a day of Iranian crude returning to the market, with Brent futures in London posting the largest weekly decline since March. President Hassan Rouhani this week said world powers have accepted that major sanctions will be lifted as part of any nuclear deal.www.rigzone.com