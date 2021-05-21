newsbreak-logo
Acushnet, MA

Letter: Shepherd's Pantry in Acushnet ready to serve — even in pandemic

South Coast Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Standard-Times verifies and reviews all letters to the editor we receive. The letters represent the views of the letter writers, not those of The Standard-Times. This letter is to remind needy folks that the dedicated Shepherd's Pantry volunteers, located at the Long Plain United Methodist Church,1215 Main St., Acushnet, are waiting to serve you. Before the pandemic made its way into our lives, the clients who came looking for help averaged around 90 individuals each Saturday between the hours of 9 and 11 AM. Now, our average totals are a lot lower. Just to remind you all, we will continue to make sure that our clients and volunteers are safe and we take all precautions concerning how we distribute the non-perishable food that we hand out. That is- everyone must wear masks and we limit the amount of people who enter the pantry.

