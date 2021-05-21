Is the preferred Austin FC starting lineup coming into picture for Josh Wolff?
A starting lineup in soccer is more important than in sports such as basketball and football that allow frequent and unlimited substitutions. Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff is allowed only five substitutions over a 90-minute match. Finding the right combination of players for a given game needs to happen before the opening whistle. That’s hard to do as a first-year head coach for an expansion franchise.www.statesman.com