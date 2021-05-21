Is the preferred Austin FC starting lineup coming into picture for Josh Wolff?

When the Galaxy brought Greg Vanney back to be their coach last winter, it was with the hope he could return the team to the success it enjoyed when he played for them. Five games into that reunion, everything seems to be going to plan because with Saturday’s 2-0 win over Austin FC, the Galaxy matched their second-best start in 15 years. And once again it wasn’t so much the win as it was how the Galaxy won that marked Vanney’s influence.