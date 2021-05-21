newsbreak-logo
NFL

Raiders cut David Irving

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Irving continues to get chances in the NFL. At some point, those chances will dry up. The Raiders announced they cut the talented but troubled defensive lineman Friday. Irving, 27, played two games for the Raiders last season after signing Oct. 20. He saw action on 40 defensive snaps and five on special teams.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Irving
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Cowboys#American Football#Special Teams#Time#February
