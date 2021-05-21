Prince Harry Says He Was ‘Met With Total Silence’ When He and Meghan Pleaded for Help From Family

Prince Harry just left the royal family in 2020, but it was something that has been on his mind for quite some time. "It’s the job, right. Grin and bear it. In my early 20s, it was a case of, I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here, I don’t want to be doing this," Harry, 36, told Dax Shepard on the actor's podcast. "Look at what it did to my mom, [Princess Diana]. How am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and a family when I know it’s going to happen?"