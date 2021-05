Lewes FC are delighted to announce that Bradley Pritchard has joined the first team squad for the forthcoming season. Zimbabwean Pritchard joins us from Cray Wanderers to link up once again with Tony Russell and Joe Vines, although he is probably better known for his performances in the English Football League for Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient. Rooks fans may also remember him from our encounters against Greenwich Borough. He made 67 appearances for Cray Wanderers between 2018 and the end of last season, scoring nine goals. Rooks boss Tony Russell was very pleased to have secured his services: