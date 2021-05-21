These Gins Are So Mysterious Their Distiller Doesn’t Know What’s In Them
You’ve heard of mystery meat, Mystery Men and Mystery Science Theater. But have you ever considered the concept of mystery gin?. Leave it to the off-beat and creative minds at Tamworth Distilling in New Hampshire to come up with an alcohol so secret that even its own distiller doesn’t know the flavors he’s concocting. It’s part of a play Tamworth is unofficially calling its Backyard “Unicorn” Gin series, whose four infinitesimally small batches will consist of some undetermined combination of seasonal botanicals grown on-site.www.forbes.com