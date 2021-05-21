newsbreak-logo
One Piece Shows Nami's Resolve Against Two Top-Tier Villains

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the War For Wano, each member of the Straw Hat Pirates is facing down a unique threat as they attempt to navigate their way through the biggest battle the isolated nation has ever seen, and Nami is no different as the latest chapter of One Piece sees her battling against not one, but two major villains of the franchise. With Big Mom seemingly turning against Kaido and his Beast Pirates as a result of their decision to destroy the town of Okobore, it seems that the lines of allegiance are becoming more blurry as the war continues.

