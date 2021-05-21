One Piece Shows Nami's Resolve Against Two Top-Tier Villains

The War for Wano is continuing to tear apart the isolated nation as the Straw Hat Pirates find themselves separated from each other while tangling with Kaido and his respective Beast Pirates, and the latest chapter of the manga has given us some foresight into the offspring of Kaido, Yamato, and Luffy once again coming into contact with one another again. As Monkey D. Luffy squares off against Kaido in a one-on-one fight, it seems that Yamato might not make it to him in time before the colossal confrontation comes to a close and changes the future of Wano.