Card network giant Visa is expanding an effort to get banks and fintechs in its ecosystem to work together with the goal of ultimately generating more business for all. The company said in a press release today that it’s expanding the Fintech Partner Connect program it started in Europe last year to the U.S. and the rest of the world. The idea is to get banks that issue its cards connected with a group of fintechs vetted by Visa. Visa said those relationships can help the banks expand their digital reach without building expensive new in-house technology.