Despite how it may appear in many places around our great county with lots of our wonderful four-legged friends running around, there actually is a leash law in Placer County. It is a simple rule that states it is illegal for people to allow their dogs to run free in unincorporated areas of the county. Almost every county and city in California has a leash law. Here in Placer County, the ordinance requires that if a dog is off its owner’s premise, the dog must be on a leash or in an adequate enclosure.