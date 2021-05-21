newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Dual Universe adds optimization updates as the first part of the incremental patch 0.25 rollout

By Chris Neal
massivelyop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDual Universe does its release patching a little bit differently than most MMOs. It doesn’t unleash one large update and then iterate or adjust it as things go; it puts out updates in smaller pieces bit by bit. So it will be with the start of the patch 02.5 update process, which has introduced a couple of optimization improvements as the first of several planned feature releases.

massivelyop.com
Video GamesComicBook

Among Us Update Adds Twitch and Discord Integration, Patch Notes Revealed

Among Us version 2021.5.10 is now live, and it gives the iOS and Android versions of the game some handy new features. Players on both mobile platforms will now have greater access to Twitch and Discord, allowing for much smoother use of both in the game. Additionally, there are some minor bug fixes which should make for a better overall experience for players. Unfortunately, there isn't anything too exciting for console players this time around! Fans of the game can get a better idea of what's in the latest version by checking out full patch notes from InnerSloth, which can be found below.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Nintendo Switch System Update 12.0.2 Patch Notes

Update 12.0.2 has arrived for the Nintendo Switch console, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Nintendo released Switch system update version 12.0.1 last month and that was a stability update. Well it looks like we have another boring update for you today which was released on May 11th, 2021.
Video Gamesmmo-champion.com

Patch 9.1 PTR - Mythic+ Rating System Updates

How do you figure? It's pretty similar to how R.IO is setup plus R.IO is working Blizzard on setting it up. Not sure how it is "much inferior". R.IO has the advantage of a different UI to look at, but so far that's about it from what I've seen so far.
Recipeswindowscentral.com

Grounded 0.9.2 patch update is officially rolling out with a few minor fixes

Grounded is an open-world co-op survival game currently in early access from storied developer Obsidian Entertainment. The Grounded team just released a sizeable patch update a few days ago but is following it with another minor release. Patch update 0.9.2 for Grounded is now rolling out to players on Xbox...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

TFT Patch 11.10: Full notes and updates

The latest Teamfight Tactics patch is almost here. Patch 11.10, which is expected to hit live servers on Wednesday, May 12, brings new win conditions to the game by increasing the “late-game potential” of three-star, three-cost units. The devs are also reducing the power of some of TFT’s strongest four and five-cost units to “open up comp diversity.”
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

The Last of Us Part 2 Update 1.08 Adds 60 FPS Support

Naughty Dog has updated The Last of Us Part 2 with a surprise patch today that adds support for 60 FPS and offers an enhanced resolution. Fans have been requesting a performance patch for The Last of Us Part 2 for a long time now. Naughty Dog finally announced the update was dropping today and has shared details on it in a blog post.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Mass Effect Legendary Edition 1.02 update patch notes

Fixed the main issue where the launcher would crash or become unresponsive on Xbox Series X when using a wireless headset. Known issue: This can still happen if you enable/disable a headset in the launcher. A future fix will resolve this issue. Improved iris shaders for better interaction with light...
Beauty & Fashionthefabricator.com

Paperless Parts’ Workflow feature helps optimize quoting process

Paperless Parts has launched Workflow, a new feature in its Paperless Quoting platform. Large contract manufacturing businesses have multiple stakeholders involved in estimating and quoting. This feature enables synchronized coordination across an entire estimating team and accelerates the process by enabling work on discrete tasks in a parallel rather than linear fashion.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Nintendo Switch Online App Updated To Version 1.11.0, Here Are The Patch Notes

We're getting pretty used to seeing the infamous 'stability' Switch firmware updates these days, but today it's the Switch Online app's turn to get a small update. The app has been updated to Version 1.11.0, and while the changes aren't anything to shout about, you'll want to make sure you download and install this update if you make use of it. Here are the full patch notes:
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Returnal Update 1.3.7 Arrives on PS5 Today, Here Are the Patch Notes

Update: This patch is available now, weighing in at just over 1GB. Original Story: Housemarque has revealed the latest patch for its fast-paced arcade shooter Returnal, which has been a little unstable since its launch. Some of the more egregious issues have been resolved, but the developer has been working to plug the rest of the holes. This latest update, which will be available today, promises to fix some more relatively common bugs.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite Update 3.16 Patch Notes

Xbox One – 2.5GB. The update is also available for Android if you play the game on mobile devices. While full patch notes have not been announced yet, the Fortnite Status Twitter page revealed some features of this update. You can read the details posted down below. Fortnite Update 3.16...
Video GamesVentureBeat

The Last of Us Part II performance patch targets higher framerate

Developer Naughty Dog released an update for The Last of Us Part II today to improve the performance of the cinematic blockbuster on PlayStation 5. Patch 1.08 is available now on PS5. Players can select an option to have the game target 60 frames per second instead of 30. This will lead to smoother gameplay and visuals. The performance improvements come in addition to a higher resolution and faster loading times.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

The Last of Us Part II Performance Patch Releases Today

I doubt that anyone could call The Last of Us Part II lacking in terms of its graphics. Sure, say what you want about its divisive narrative, but The Last of Us Part II is by far one of the most impressive visual achievements on consoles. Many first-party Sony games have made graphical showcases of the console they’re on, and The Last of Us Part II is no different. Announce earlier to emphasize that fact, is a performance patch for Naughty Dog’s latest hit, which will aim to take advantage of the horsepower of the PS5 and raise the frame rate to a silky-smooth 60fps.
Carsautobodynews.com

SCRS, OEC Announce New Update to Blueprint Optimization Tool

This update adds hundreds of new operations and features to the repairer-designed estimating resource. The update features crowd-sourced end-user feedback to bring in the most requested operations. These are operations often performed and overlooked on preliminary repair plans. The newest version of the BOT features more than 350 additional operations...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Metro Exodus on Steam Now Makes Use of the DualSense’s Adaptive Triggers & Haptic Feedback

Ever since the launch of the PS5 late last year, players have been more than impressed with the new DualSense controller, which features adaptive triggers and haptic feedback that adjust according to what you’re doing in-game. They help provide a greater sense of immersion, but only for PS5 games and certain titles on PC. After a patch that got deployed a couple days back, Metro Exodus on Steam now has proper DualSense support as well.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Remnant From the Ashes Update 1.23 Patch Notes

Update 1.23 has arrived for Remnant from the Ashes, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The next-gen upgrade is finally live, so PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users can now finally experience the grim world of this apocalyptic title in glorious 4k resolution with 30 FPS, and 1080p resolution at 60 FPS. With two additional expansions that were released for the game a while ago, Remnant From the Ashes has a ton of content for you to pass through, and its fast paced action is now further enhanced with this boost. The update 1.23 file may be a little large, with more than 10 GB to download for consoles, but it is well worth it.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

The Last of Us 2 PS5 Patch Out Now, Adds 60FPS Option

And just like that, Naughty Dog has dropped a new update for The Last of Us: Part II that enhances the game on PlayStation 5. Patch 1.08 provides the option of playing at 60 frames-per-second, much like what we got with fellow PS4 exclusives God of War and Ghost of Tsushima. The resolution will be the same as it is on PS4 Pro.
Coding & ProgrammingGamasutra

Step-by-step: Programming Incrementally

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. Step-by-step: Programming incrementally. One thing that has really benefited my productivity (and also my general sanity), has been...
