The Big Screen Is Back Event Presents ‘Werewolves Within’ Starring Sam Richardson

"Sam - your talents are needed." Studiocanal has dropped the must watch first trailer for a hitman action movie titled Gunpowder Milkshake, made by Israeli filmmaker Navot Papushado. Three generations of women fight back against those who could take everything from them. This awesome John Wick-but-with-women movie stars Karen Gillan as Sam, who was raised by "The Firm", the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. When a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl. The outstanding cast also includes Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, Paul Giamatti, Freya Allan, Ralph Ineson, and Chloe Coleman. This looks totally badass! Damnnnn. Stylish and slick and crazy violent and wicked funny. Fire it up below.