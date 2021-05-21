Central School, other historic buildings receive grant funding

The Montana Department of Commerce has awarded $5 million in grant funding to 23 communities for historic preservation projects across the state.

The grants will be used to improve historical sites, historical societies and history museums. Those eligible to apply for the grants included nonprofits, incorporated cities and towns, associations, counties and tribal governments.

"These grants will help communities share stories of the past, giving visitors and residents a true glimpse of Montana's fascinating, deep-rooted history," Commerce Director Scott Osterman said in a news release Friday. "Projects like these can really help rejuvenate Montana communities with increased economic development, statewide tourism and job creation."

The grants will pay for infrastructure repairs, building renovations, maintenance, remediating building code issues and improvements to security and fire protection.

Grants awarded in northwestern Montana include $72,200 for the Spotted Bear Ranger Station in Hungry Horse; $58,385 for the Central School building in Kalispell; $229,690 for the Heritage Museum in Libby; $50,600 for the People's Center in Pablo; $123,220 for the Paradise Center in Paradise; $15,000 for the Seeley Lake Historical Museum and Visitors Center; and $4,904 for the Troy Museum and Visitors Center.

