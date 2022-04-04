ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

BTS’s ‘Butter’ Will Melt Your Heart—Read the Full Lyrics to Their Hit Single Here

By Jenzia Burgos
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

ARMYs already know how smooth the boys are, but allow BTS’ “ Butter ” lyrics to serve as a reminder. The single marks the latest English-language track for the boys following the release of their wildly successful hit “Dynamite” in 2020—and let’s just say that it does not disappoint.

The Bangtan Boys released “Butter” on Friday, May 21, 2021, to much excitement from ARMYs and beyond. It’s the pre-summer anthem we were all waiting for, and as far as we can tell, it’s about to be the soundtrack to everyone’s #ShotGirlSummer (if you know, you know). The boys first teased the track during an interview with Rolling Stone on May 13. “It’s very energetic. And very summery. It has a very dynamic performance,” RM said of “Butter.” Their label Big Hit Entertainment even described the song as one that “will melt its way into the hearts of all ARMY,” and TBH, they aren’t wrong.

As for BTS’ “Butter” lyrics themselves, there isn’t much symbolism or deep theories to parse through. Much like 2020’s “ Dynamite ,” this is just a purely feel-good piece of dance music; though, you will find some subtle allusions to some of BTS’ biggest pop idols. Lyrics like “Smooth like butter / Like a criminal undercover,” are a nod to none other than the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson, and his 1988 hit, “Smooth Criminal.” Keep on reading for the full version of BTS’ “Butter” lyrics, via Genius, below.

Verse 1

Smooth like butter
Like a criminal undercover
Gon’ pop like trouble
Breakin’ into your heart like that (Ooh)
Cool shade stunner
Yeah, I owe it all to my mother
Hot like summer
Yeah, I’m makin’ you sweat like that
Break it down

Pre-Chorus

Oh, when I look in the mirror
I’ll melt your heart into two
I got that superstar glow so (Ooh)
Do the boogie like

Chorus

Side step, right, left to my beat
High like the moon, rock with me, baby
Know that I got that heat
Let me show you ’cause talk is cheap
Side step, right, left to my beat
Get it, let it roll

Verse 2

Smooth like butter
Pull you in like no other
Don’t need no Usher
To remind me you got it bad
Ain’t no other
That can sweep you up like a robber
Straight up, I got ya
Makin’ you fall like that
Break it down
[Pre-Chorus: Jimin, RM]
Oh, when I look in the mirror
I’ll melt your heart into two
I got that superstar glow so (Ooh)
Do the boogie like

Chorus

Side step, right, left to my beat
High like the moon, rock with me, baby
Know that I got that heat
Let me show you ’cause talk is cheap
Side step, right, left to my beat
Get it, let it roll

Post-Chorus

Get it, let it roll
Get it, let it roll

Verse 3

Ice on my wrist, I’m the nice guy
Got the right body and the right mind
Rollin’ up to party, got the right vibe
Smooth like (Butter), hate us (Love us)
Fresh boy pull up and we lay low
All the playas get movin’ when the bass low
Got ARMY right behind us when we say so
Let’s go

Chorus

Side step, right, left to my beat (Right, left to my beat)
High like the moon, rock with me, baby
Know that I got that heat
Let me show you ’cause talk is cheap (You know that talk is cheap)
Side step, right, left to my beat
Get it, let it roll

Post-Chorus

Smooth like (Butter), cool shade (Stunner)
And you know we don’t stop
Hot like (Summer), ain’t no (Bummer)
You be like oh my god
We gon’ make you rock and you say (Yeah)
We gon’ make you bounce and you say (Yeah)
Hotter? Sweeter! Cooler? Butter!
Get it, let it roll

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0a7M8I0S00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 1

StyleCaster
StyleCaster

45K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

27M+

Views

Related
StyleCaster

Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammys Look Is Giving Mermaid Vibes & Of Course She Made a Splash

Click here to read the full article. Who could forget the green feathered number paired with black shaggy mullet that Doja Cat rocked at last year’s Grammy awards? Certainly not Twitter, who was talking about if for weeks after she debuted the look. But it’s a new year, which means Doja Cat’s 2022 Grammy look upped the ante to totally wow fans. This year, the “Ain’t Shit” singer wore her hair in a platinum blonde style, which was a stark contrast to the edgy raven-haired cut she rocked last year. Plus, instead of going with a smokey-eye look, which the singer...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Lyrics Include a Subtle Reference to Olivia Wilde—Here’s What the Song Means

Click here to read the full article. He’s back. Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” lyrics are as cryptic as ever, but leave it to fans to decipher the song’s meaning (and it’s secret reference to Olivia Wilde.) “As It Was,” which was released on April 1, 2022, is the lead single from Harry‘s upcoming third studio album, Harry’s House, which will debut on March 20, 2022. The song, which is two minutes and 47 seconds long, was written by Harry and songwriters Thomas Hull and Tyler Johnson, who have also co-written songs like “Watermelon Sugar,” “Adore You,” “Golden” and “Falling” with...
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Doja Cat’s Net Worth Proves That All She Had to Do Was ‘Say So’ & Well, Now She’s Rich

Click here to read the full article. What would TikTok be without Doja Cat? Or, perhaps an even better question is, what would Doja Cat‘s net worth be without TikTok? It’s hard to imagine an instance in which the Los Angeles-born singer and rapper would’ve been able to experience the same meteoric rise to fame without the social media platform, where her songs have consistently gone viral in recent years. These include 2018’s “MOOO! (Bitch, I’m a Cow)” and 2019’s “Say So,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following the release of a remix featuring rapper...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Britney Spears Is Working on New Music for the First Time in 6 Years

Britney Spears is reportedly cooking up new music for the first time since her album Glory was released in 2016. Her team has reportedly reached out to past collaborators, including Claude Kelly, who worked with her on 2008’s Circus – the first LP she released under the conservatorship. “It is very early days and Britney isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music,” a source told The Sun. “Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved.”
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Bruno Mars lit a cigarette onstage while accepting his fourth Grammy

Silk Sonic, an R&B group consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, achieved what "a clean sweep," as Paak put it, at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The group's first single, "Leave the Door Open," won four awards: Best R&B song, best R&B performance, song of the year, and record of the year.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bangtan Boys#Rolling Stone#Rm#Big Hit Entertainment#Army#Tbh
StyleCaster

Jada Was Seen Laughing After Will Slapped Chris in This Newly Surfaced Video

Click here to read the full article. Laughing it off? New footage circulating across social media appears to show Jada Pinkett Smith laughing at Chris Rock after Will Smith slapped him onstage at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. In the clip, which has been steadily making the rounds on TikTok and beyond, the Red Table Talk host, 50, can be seen seemingly rocking forward with laughter as her husband, 53, walked back to his seat after smacking Rock across the face for making a joke about her closely shorn hair. “Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me,” the comedian, 57, said...
CELEBRITIES
MTV

Justin Bieber Kept Censors On Their Toes With 'Peaches' Grammys Performance

Justin Bieber brought his “Peaches” down to Sin City at the 64th Grammy Awards for a performance of the Justice cut. Opening the performance with a stripped-back intro, the Biebs showed off his skills on the old 88s. As the beat transitioned, Bieber was joined by his “Peaches” collaborators Daniel Caesar and Giveon, along with a full band.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Music
StyleCaster

Your April 2022 Horoscope: Prepare For Relationship Shake-Ups

Click here to read the full article. This month, you’re blasting toward success and moving at the speed of light. After all, your April 2022 horoscope begins with the sun in bold and unstoppable Aries. Harness your power and embrace your passion, naysayers be damned. Ready for a multifaceted month, astro babes? On April 1, a new moon in Aries will arrive late in the night, pushing you to follow your instincts and compete harder than ever. However, the sun will also be forming a conjunction with wounded Chiron, dredging up anxiety and self-doubt as you pursue your goals. Extend compassion...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Chris Rock Just Revealed If He’s Spoken to Will Smith Amid Reports Their Feud Is ‘Over’

Click here to read the full article. People still have plenty of questions about Chris Rock and Will Smith’s feud after the King Richard actor issued an apology to the comedian for smacking him across the face at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Among them is whether or not the pair have even officially spoken after the incident—and now, Rock is letting us know the truth. The Everybody Hates Chris creator made his return to stand-up in Boston, MA, on March 30, 2022, marking his first time back on stage since Smith slapped him at the 2022 Oscars after Rock made a joke about...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Chicago

Kanye West wins some GRAMMYs, but was told weeks ago that he wouldn't be performing

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS LA) -- Chicago native Kanye West was nominated for five GRAMMYs this year and won a couple, but was told weeks ago that he would not be performing at the Sunday night ceremony due to his "concerning online behavior" -- and perform he did not. West's "Donda" album was up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. It did not win either award. For best rap album, "Donda" lost out to "Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, The Creator, while for Album of the Year, it lost out to "We Are" by...
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Grammys 2022: Doja Cat Bathroom Split and SZA's Dress Light up Social Media After Award Win

Amid talk of Doja Cat retiring from the music industry, the rapper has won a Grammy award. Doja Cat and SZA have won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single, "Kiss Me More." They beat several popular artists' performances in the nomination department, including BTS's "Butter," Coldplay's "Higher Power," Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for "Lonely," and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's "I Get a Kick Out of You." the award marks the first for Doja, who has not had the best few weeks. SZA walked to the stage on crutches to receive the award. Hilariously, Doja was in the bathroom and made a beeline from the stall to receive her award when her name was announced. "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," she said out of breath as she adjusted her dress. "I like to downplay shit. But this? It's a big deal," she said as she cried.
MUSIC
Complex

Cardi B Reveals She’s a Fan of My Chemical Romance: ‘They Don’t Make Music Like This Anymore’

Cardi B has never shied away from showing love to other celebrities and musicians. The Bronx artist did just that on Tuesday when she took to Twitter to reveal that she’s a fan My Chemical Romance. Cardi praised the emo rock band by sharing a clip from the music video of their hit song “I’m Not Okay (I Promise),” the lead single from the their 2004 album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Jon Batiste Delivered ‘Freedom’ at 2022 Grammys. Then It Played in a Gap Commercial

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste, the most-nominated artist at the 2022 Grammys with 11 nods, took to the stage Sunday night at the Las Vegas awards show to perform his Record of the Year-nominated song “Freedom.” Batiste appeared in a powder blue suit covered in a cape, but he ditched the vampire look immediately after slaying a piano intro. His backup dancers were kitted out in pastel colors, reminiscent of the Pixar film Soul that Batiste co-composed the score for. The singer made his way to the crowd at the end — eventually standing on top of Billie...
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Capricorn, Your April 2022 Horoscope Means You’re On The Verge Of A Brilliant Idea

Click here to read the full article. This month, you’re returning to your home base and watering your roots with love! After all, your Capricorn April 2022 horoscope begins with a new moon in Aries on April 1, which will replenish your fourth house of home and family with the attention it needs. Go where your heart feels like it belongs. However, the sun joins forces with Chiron, you may find yourself feeling disconnected from that welcoming feeling. Remember—home is not necessarily a place, but a state of mind. Anywhere on Earth can feel like home if the vibes are...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Here’s What Julia Child’s Real Voice Sounds Like & How It Compares to the Impression in ‘Julia’

Click here to read the full article. Since she made her television debut more than 60 years ago, fans have had questions about Julia Child’s voice and where her accent comes from. Julia Child, who was born in 1912 and died in 2004, is a chef, cookbook author and television personality who is credited for popularizing French cuisine among the American public with her 1961 cookbook, Mastering the art of French Cooking. The cookbook—which released a second volume in 1970—has sold more than 1.5 million copies since it was first published. Along with her 16 bestselling cookbooks, which also included The...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

45K+
Followers
3K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy