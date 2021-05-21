newsbreak-logo
Food & Thought 2 replacing Founders Market & Bistro in North Naples

gulfshorebusiness.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFOOD & THOUGHT 2 REPLACING FOUNDERS MARKET & BISTRO IN NORTH NAPLES. Food & Thought 2 will replace The Founders Market & Bistro, which permanently closed last month in North Naples. The new all-organic market and restaurant is targeted to launch Oct. 1 in Fountain Park retail center at 7941 Airport-Pulling Road, also formerly home to Calistoga and the Original Pancake House. Oakes Farms founder Alfie Oakes is partnering with The Founders’ owner Randy Johns on the new local food venture. Oakes operates the original Food & Thought, marketed as “The Organic General Store,” in the Gateway of Naples retail center at 2132 Tamiami Trail N. Established in 2005, Food & Thought features a 100% organic produce market, cafe, juice bar, coffee shop and retail health food store. Food & Thought 2 will have a restaurant and market, each in individual 6,000-square-foot buildings separated by a large courtyard. “We’re going to make use of every square inch we can,” says Dan St. Martin, general manager of Oakes Farms Seed to Table Market. Expect a change in decor, live music and a new menu, he said. “We want to turn it into what we are,” says St. Martin. “That market and restaurant are going to complement each other so much.”

Naples, FLlifeinnaples.net

FIFTH AVENUE SOUTH WELCOMES MCDERMOTT INVESTMENT

FIFTH AVENUE SOUTH WELCOMES MCDERMOTT INVESTMENT ADVISORS TO NAPLES’ HISTORIC MAIN STREET. The Fifth Avenue South Business Improvement District (BID) announced the opening of McDermott Investment Advisors LLC, adding to the roster of high-end service providers who are locating operations along Naples’ historic main street. Located at 780 Fifth Ave....
Naples, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Changes & Moving Forward

Last week I mentioned the new building about to be constructed on U.S. 41 East and Bayshore Drive, but I never went further about all the construction taking place on Thomasson Drive, close to the Botanical Garden. It’s a huge project and a lot of dollars as the Bayshore CRA constructs a large roundabout to handle all the traffic in that area, including boats that must get through that intersection. While they are at it, they will add landscaping, repair the existing sidewalk, and upgrade the stormwater system for that area. If you haven’t driven down there in a year or so, you won’t even recognize it. There is regentrification going on everyplace in East Naples, and this is a major project! For you residents who have lived here for more than 20 years, and those who have just gotten here and had no idea what it was before, it’s amazing! This area was probably the most dangerous area in Collier County, and now families enjoy the outdoor eating establishments, take their kids to the Garden, go to Sugden Park to fish with their kids or see a waterskiing show, eat at one of the charming little places along the way, or of course, there is always 360 Market awaiting you, or the Pickleball Courts, or Celebration Park, probably one of the most talked about areas of all! WHAT a transformation! Of course, the Brewery is marvelous, and for those who aren’t beer drinkers like me, they have an outstanding homemade Root Beer like they used to make Root Beer Floats with!!
Naples, FLgulfshorebusiness.com

Deep Lagoon Seafood restaurant relocating this month in North Naples

Deep Lagoon Seafood is relocating less than 2 miles south in North Naples this month to the outparcel restaurant space Ruby Tuesday’s formerly occupied for decades in the Marketplace at Pelican Bay. Ahead of the move, Phelan Family Brands on May 17 plans to close the Naples Park location of Deep Lagoon it launched in 2016 in the former home of Randy’s Fishmarket Restaurant. The local restaurant plans to reopen May 25 in the larger location with more indoor and outdoor dining space, said Grant Phelan, CEO of Phelan Family Brands. The Phelans have extensively refurbished the building Ruby Tuesday’s chain vacated three years ago at 8777 Tamiami Trail N., just south of Vanderbilt Beach Road. Deep Lagoon has two other locations in Fort Myers and Marco Island.
Naples, FLFlorida Weekly

Stock Offers Beautiful Homes In Lakefront Neighborhoods at Naples Reserve!

Stock Development has extraordinary homes for sale in the Bimini Isle and Crane Point neighborhoods at Naples Reserve, a waterfront neighborhood located minutes from downtown Naples and the beaches. According to Claudine Léger-Wetzel, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Stock Development, Stock has already had tremendous success at Naples...
Naples, FLFlorida Weekly

The Lutgert Companies completes new professional center

The Lutgert Companies have completed construction of the new Lutgert Professional Center, located just south of Pine Ridge Road at 4850 US 41 in Naples. DeAngelis Diamond served as general contractor of the three-story office building designed by David Corban Architects. Grady Minor is the project’s engineering firm; landscape architecture was designed by Jeffrey S. Curl of eMerge Design and installed by O’Donnell Landscaping. It is the first Class A office constructed on the North Trail in over a decade.
Naples, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Kohl’s co-founder pledges $10M to downtown theatre campus project

NAPLES — Tony-award winning Broadway producers and Naples residents Patty and Jay Baker have committed to a second $10 million pledge for the new Gulfshore Playhouse Cultural Campus in the downtown Naples Design District. With a planned groundbreaking for September, the Bakers recently pledged to. match all gifts made by...
Florida Statecountybuyselltrade.com

China Set: Lynn Chase Monkey Business in Naples, Collier County, Florida

Gorgeous 52 piece porcelain china set by designer Lynn Chase in the tropical theme pattern of Monkey Business. Florida colors and perfect for a Naples beach condo or home! This set in pristine condition would make a perfect wedding gift. The set includes 10 dinner plates, 10 salad plates, 8 bowls, 9 bread and butter plates, 10 coffee cups and 5 saucers. Replacement cost estimated at $2750.00. Enjoy your dining in the sunshine on this gorgeous china set.