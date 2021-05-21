newsbreak-logo
Firefighters respond to Frisco ISD building structure fire

By Audrey Henvey, ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Frisco Fire Department is investigating after alarms alerted dispatchers to a fire at a Frisco ISD building Friday morning. After dispatchers were alerted at 9:59 a.m., the first unit of Frisco firefighters arrived at 10:04 a.m. at a FISD building on the 7200 block of Hickory Street. The initial response involved one engine, one ladder truck and one battalion chief, a press release stated, due to the response involving an alarm investigation. During the response, occupants found smoke in the building, the press release stated.

