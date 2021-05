This week in Washington IP news, labor subcommittees in both the House and the Senate will review President Joe Biden’s discretionary funding request for the National Institutes of Health during the 2022 fiscal year. Other hearings in the House of Representatives will explore the science and energy research enterprise in the U.S. Department of Energy and ways that the federal government can improve security in software supply chains following the SolarWinds data breach last year. Elsewhere, the Information Technology & Innovation Foundation looks at the role that intellectual property rights have played in supporting investments in R&D for developing COVID-19 treatments and vaccines, while both the Heritage Foundation and American Enterprise Institute explore what lies ahead in the coming months regarding reform of Section 230 immunities for online platforms.