This feature was written by Kaylee Johnson, Graduate Assistant in University Communications. Aside from her ability to balance campus involvement with the Honors Program, the Student Ambassador Organization and two off-campus jobs, Payton Broshears ’22 is also committed to controlling the feral feline population on campus. After volunteering at the Vanderburgh Humane Society (VHS) for the last three years and seeing how the overflow of cats and kittens often take kennels by storm, Broshears knew it was time to bring a Trap, Neuter, Release (TNR) Program to campus. “It is just horrible seeing how many strays and kittens are brought in every year,” she says. “It really changes your perspective to go into a place like VHS and to know that some of these cats are going to be euthanized based off the sheer numbers.”