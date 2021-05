Elizabeth Holliday, 65, resident of Selma, AL, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 at UAB, Birmingham. Graveside services are scheduled for Saturday, May 8, 2021, 1 p.m. at Harrison Cemetary officiated by Bishop Craig Scott and directed by Randall Miller Funeral Service, Inc. Survivors include: spouse, Junior Holliday; one son, Terrance Green; three daughters, Aundria Green, Chondrolle Stone, and Ashantey Green; one brother, Marvin Green and two grandchildren, Terrance Green and Alfonso Green.