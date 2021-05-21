newsbreak-logo
‘Bold and the Beautiful’: Is There a Future for Liam Now That He’s Confessed?

republic-online.com
 5 days ago

‘Bold and the Beautiful’: Is There a Future for Liam Now That He’s Confessed?. Annika Noelle weighs in on how Hope is handling husband Liam's shocking revelation.

www.republic-online.com
TV & Videosdailysoapdish.com

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Delon De Metz (Zende Forrester-Dominguez) Dishes on His First Impressions of his B&B Co-Stars!

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers find that Delon De Metz spoke candidly with Soap Opera Digest about meeting his co-stars on the B&B set for the first time. So, did the ‘Mountain Men’ welcome him in with open arms and who did Delon feel that special, sexy chemistry with right away? Hint- it’s not who you may think!
CelebritiesSheKnows

The Bold and the Beautiful Just Dropped a Big Hint About What Steffy and Finn’s Baby Is Gonna Look Like — in the Cutest Way Imaginable

Will the baby be a blue-eyed — or brown-eyed — boy or girl?. Now that the big paternity switch mess is over on The Bold and the Beautiful, fans are awaiting the birth of Finn and Steffy’s baby. As a way to pass the time, the CBS soap opera has shared some absolutely “adorable throwbacks” of the actors who play the popular roles.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Returns to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL!

Her maternity leave having officially come to an end, THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) reported to the soap’s set on April 29 to resume taping her character’s storyline. The actress — who gave birth to her second son, Lenix, on February 21 — announced her return in an Instagram story.
TV Seriesdaytimeconfidential.com

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Hope Pushes Liam For the Truth

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!. Liam (Scott Clifton) is moving back home into the back shack, but the burden of lying is wearing him down. Bill (Don Diamont) being Bill, tells him to keep his trap shut, and Hope (Annika Noelle) being Hope, wants to know what he's hiding.
TV Seriesfame10.com

Bold And The Beautiful: Plotline Predictions For June 2021

Liam will confess to Vinny’s hit-and-run and go to jail this month, on The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B)! Will Bill’s cover-up also be revealed? Plus, what sort of trouble is in store for Steffy and Finn’s homecoming? There’s a lot of stories on the horizon for these two! Learn more below with our B&B plotline predictions for the month of June!
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers And Recap Tuesday, May 25: Zoe Struggles – Wyatt Suspicious Of Bill

The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B) spoilers and recap for Tuesday, May 25, 2021, reveals in Los Angeles Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) face down Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). He forbids them to go to the police with the secret Liam swore he’d take to the grave. Liam is a wreck who can barely function. The guilt is poisoning the rest of his life. Liam wants to face the consequences of his actions.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers And Updates Monday, May 24: Bill Furious At Thomas – Wyatt Stressed Out

The Bold and The Beautiful (B&B) spoilers and updates for Monday, May 24, 2021, reveals in Los Angeles at the cabin where Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) breathes a sigh of relief. She realizes that her husband didn’t intentionally kill Vinny Walker (Joe LoCicero) and leave him on the side of the road to die. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is behind the cover-up and turned Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) accident into a crime.
TV Seriesdailysoapdish.com

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) Return Is Suspicious!

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ (B&B) spoilers say Steffy Forrester will return from a relaxing trip away with her daughter, right into the middle of a murder enquiry. In the aftermath of Vinny Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) DNA switch, Steffy’s fiancé, Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) mentioned that Steffy and daughter, Kelly Spencer (Avalon and Collette Gray) had taken a much needed break from L.A.
TV Seriessoapoperaspy.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Liam Crumbles Under Pressure

Liam is a good person, with noted scratches in his armor when it comes to the Lope-Steam saga. Clifton’s character internalizes his experiences in life because he has an analytical personality. Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle) sees Liam differently than Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) does. That perception is already proving dangerous,...
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: 5 Things Liam Needs To Do To Keep Hope (Now That They’ve Made Love)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that even though we’ve been down this road before, it seems like these two just can’t quit each other, no matter how hard they try. Of course, we are talking about Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), who should be thanking his lucky stars seeing how Hope has just given him yet another chance even though he cheated on her with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). With that said, here are five things that Liam needs to do in order to keep Hope (and now that they’ve made love, too). Check it out below and let us know what you think.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke Appalled by Liam & Bill’s Crimes – Ridge Gets a Win

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers document that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will be proven right. His nemesis, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), is wrong. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) has a soft spot for Bill in her heart. Beyond being an ex-husband, Bill is linked to her through Lope and their granddaughter, Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson).