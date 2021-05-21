‘Bold and the Beautiful’: Is There a Future for Liam Now That He’s Confessed?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that even though we’ve been down this road before, it seems like these two just can’t quit each other, no matter how hard they try. Of course, we are talking about Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), who should be thanking his lucky stars seeing how Hope has just given him yet another chance even though he cheated on her with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). With that said, here are five things that Liam needs to do in order to keep Hope (and now that they’ve made love, too). Check it out below and let us know what you think.