Book World: A wild quest for buried treasure

- - - Ever since I started reviewing books, I've kept in mind one overriding principle: Try never to write about anything that's likely to become a bestseller. Works published by, say, Simon and Schuster or Random House, both major publishers with robust publicity machines, usually don't need extra help and criticism seldom affects their sales. No, it's the independent publishers and the university presses that deserve their proper share of the limelight. My own tastes, moreover, have long pulled me to the margins of the marketing mainstream - to experimental novels, works in translation, neglected classics, certain kinds of scholarship and, not least, highbrow genre fiction.