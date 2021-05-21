newsbreak-logo
Boone, NC

Luke Combs Is Officially Returning To His Alma Mater, Appalachian State, This September

By Brady Cox
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Things are about to get rowdy in Boone, North Carolina, this summer. Luke Combs, North Carolina native, legendary country singer, and pro beer drinker, will be returning to his alma mater Appalachian State this September at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The show was originally supposed to happen last year, but was canceled due to the pandemic. He announced the rescheduling on Twitter, and he also noted that all tickets bought for the previous year will be redeemed, also stating that refunds […] The post Luke Combs Is Officially Returning To His Alma Mater, Appalachian State, This September first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

A RIFF on what country is really about.

